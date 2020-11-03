Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Whiting Petroleum to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE WLL opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

In related news, Director Paul Korus acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $44,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,010. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $262,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised Whiting Petroleum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, Truist raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

