William Hill plc (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of William Hill plc (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

WIMHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered William Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut William Hill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised William Hill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of WIMHY stock opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40. William Hill has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 2.28.

About William Hill

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

