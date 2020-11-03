Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.50.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $92.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $107.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.85. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,710.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $1,436,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,039,395.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

