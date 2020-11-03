WinCash (WCC) Price Hits $0.22

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001627 BTC on major exchanges. WinCash has a total market cap of $329,291.74 and $19,322.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WinCash has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000398 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000016 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash (CRYPTO:WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io.

WinCash Coin Trading

WinCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

