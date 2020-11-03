Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,210,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the September 30th total of 22,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WKHS shares. Colliers Secur. downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Roth Capital downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Vertical Group started coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.43.

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $30.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $61,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,682.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald B. Budde sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $886,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,912.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,869 shares of company stock worth $6,336,206. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

