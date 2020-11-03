Workiva (WK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Workiva (NYSE:WK) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Workiva to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Workiva to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day moving average is $50.78. Workiva has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

WK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Workiva from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on Workiva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Workiva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $1,094,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,423.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 268,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,687,997.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,298. 14.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

