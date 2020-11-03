XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) Short Interest Up 19.1% in October

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the September 30th total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 841,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ XP opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion and a PE ratio of 82.24. XP has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $52.94.

Get XP alerts:

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $358.03 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that XP will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of XP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.