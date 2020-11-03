YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the September 30th total of 987,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

YRCW opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $223.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 3.32. YRC Worldwide has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.24. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YRC Worldwide will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 68.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 22.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 1,136.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 25,729 shares in the last quarter. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YRCW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of YRC Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

