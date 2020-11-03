Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Position Decreased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,626,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 723,854 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,907,000 after acquiring an additional 305,209 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,014 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,530,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,890,000 after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Yum! Brands by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,337,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,232,000 after purchasing an additional 359,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $393,611.40. Insiders sold 25,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,706 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $95.25 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $107.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.89.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

