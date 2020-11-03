Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to post $84.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.06 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported sales of $135.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $275.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.20 million to $285.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $363.76 million, with estimates ranging from $331.50 million to $383.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%.

RUTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.65.

RUTH stock opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.72 million, a PE ratio of -178.83 and a beta of 2.03. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 356.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

