Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsion is dedicated to the development and commercialization of oncology drugs including tumor-targeting treatments using focused heat energy in combination with heat activated drug delivery systems. Celsion has research, license or commercialization agreements with leading institutions such as the National Institutes of Health, Duke University Medical Center, University of Hong Kong, North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System. “

Get Celsion alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CLSN. Oppenheimer downgraded Celsion from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Dawson James downgraded Celsion from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Celsion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.05. Celsion has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 107.78% and a negative net margin of 3,795.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Celsion will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsion in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 12.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsion (CLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.