Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CVCY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

CVCY stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.70. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

In related news, EVP Patrick A. Luis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,783.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Musson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $60,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 18,456 shares of company stock worth $224,450. Insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 90,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

