Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the information security company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FireEye’s prospects are driven by strong growth in Platform, Cloud Subscription, Managed Services and Mandiant Consulting services. Moreover, significant momentum in Mandiant Professional Services is expected to aid top-line growth. Further, rising customer accounts are likely to boost revenues. Solid adoption of the Helix platform is a key catalyst. Moreover, its upbeat revenue and earnings guidance for 2020 makes us optimistic. However, a fall in appliance-hardware sales remains an overhang on deferred revenues. The company expects the coronavirus pandemic to affect contract length significantly, at least in the near term. In the wake of the pandemic, FireEye withdrew its billings and operating cash-flow guidance for 2020 and refrained from providing the same for the fourth quarter. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Get FireEye alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FireEye from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on FireEye from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of FireEye stock opened at $13.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.08. FireEye has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 16.21% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $698,980.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 474,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,603,741.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in FireEye by 173.4% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,442 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FireEye (FEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.