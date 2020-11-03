Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. is a Washington corporation headquartered in Renton, Washington. It is the parent company of First Savings Bank Northwest; a Washington chartered stock savings bank that was originally organized in 1923. The Company serves the Puget Sound Region of Washington that includes King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties, through its full-service banking office. The Company is part of the America’s Community Bankers NASDAQ Index. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial Northwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ FFNW opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.52.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 5.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the second quarter worth $2,548,000. M3F Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 76.8% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 214,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 93,146 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the third quarter worth $456,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

