Zacks Investment Research Lowers IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IAG. Desjardins started coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cormark upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of IAMGOLD from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. National Bank Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.65.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $3.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.00. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAG. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

