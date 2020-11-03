Zacks Investment Research Upgrades 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

Get 89bio alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ETNB. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of 89bio from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 89bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.78.

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $23.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.85. 89bio has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $392.53 million and a PE ratio of -0.67.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 998.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in 89bio by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 89bio (ETNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.