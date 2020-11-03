Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLDP. TD Securities upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $15.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.79 and a beta of 1.60. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.22 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 191,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

