Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BRKL. BidaskClub upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

BRKL stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $781.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $16.96.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

