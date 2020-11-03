Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, "Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank's commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks."

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Farmers National Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Farmers National Banc has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $331.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the first quarter worth about $579,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 28,832 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 443,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 42.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 36,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

