Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

Get Tenable alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TENB. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.82.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.53. Tenable has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $42.39.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,520,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,895,425.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $185,987.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,370,929 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,890,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 42.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 106,836 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Tenable by 20.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 393,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after buying an additional 65,504 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Tenable by 279.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 58,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 134.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenable (TENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.