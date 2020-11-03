Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Watford Holdings Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company. It operates primarily in Bermuda, the United States and Europe. The company combines a diversified, casualty-focused underwriting portfolio, accessed through a renewable strategic underwriting management relationship with Arch Capital Group Ltd. Watford Holdings Ltd. is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Watford from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watford from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Watford from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Watford from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Watford from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of Watford stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.17. Watford has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.44. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watford will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTRE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Watford by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watford by 13.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,934 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Watford during the first quarter worth about $699,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Watford by 601.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Watford by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

