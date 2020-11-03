Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Watford Holdings Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company. It operates primarily in Bermuda, the United States and Europe. The company combines a diversified, casualty-focused underwriting portfolio, accessed through a renewable strategic underwriting management relationship with Arch Capital Group Ltd. Watford Holdings Ltd. is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WTRE. BidaskClub raised shares of Watford from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Watford from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Watford from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watford from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Watford from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of WTRE stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. Watford has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.44. Research analysts expect that Watford will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Watford by 601.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Watford by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watford during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watford by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Watford by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

