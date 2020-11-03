Zilla (ZLA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last week, Zilla has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Zilla token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Zilla has a market cap of $145,838.84 and $10.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00077383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00198387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00029513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.26 or 0.01120994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000554 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. The official website for Zilla is zla.io. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

