Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,425,000 after purchasing an additional 190,066 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 130.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 379,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,623,000 after purchasing an additional 214,490 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 148.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Zoetis by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 23.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $173,006.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,540,621 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $162.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.