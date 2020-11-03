Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Short Interest Up 18.9% in October

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the September 30th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 31.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $448.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

