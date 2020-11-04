-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is $0.19. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 103.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RUTH shares. BidaskClub lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 356.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $398.12 million, a P/E ratio of -190.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

