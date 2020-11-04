$0.02 EPS Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is $0.25. American Axle & Manufacturing reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.90. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The stock has a market cap of $816.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 48.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 595.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

