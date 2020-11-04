$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess”s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.02. Guess’ posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.82 million. Guess’ had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. Guess”s revenue for the quarter was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other news, CEO Carlos Alberini bought 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 509,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,317.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 11.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 254,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 2.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 223.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

GES stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. Guess’ has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $818.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

