-$0.76 EPS Expected for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will announce ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Scientific Games posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7,500%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year earnings of ($5.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.16) to ($5.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Scientific Games.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGMS. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

In related news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,417,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $263,677,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 4,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $131,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,992,867 shares of company stock worth $727,800,276. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Scientific Games by 20.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 64,746 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Scientific Games by 747.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,942 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Scientific Games by 34.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.09.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

