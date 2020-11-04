105,951 Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Avantor by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 77,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,083,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jo Natauri sold 15,397,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $300,395,567.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $498,977,458.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,133,804 shares of company stock worth $803,085,809. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVTR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.47.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 197.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.90. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

