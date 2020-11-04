183,500 Shares in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 183,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 8.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.9% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Miner sold 35,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $616,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,986. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 52,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $934,332.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,115,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,806,772.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,320 shares of company stock worth $3,685,568. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 117.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.40 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

