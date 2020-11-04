2,096 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. AF Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $159,563,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Fair Isaac by 103.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 199,931 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 89.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 405,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,691,000 after acquiring an additional 192,142 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 4,496.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 116,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,577,000 after acquiring an additional 113,673 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 403,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,626,000 after buying an additional 88,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

NYSE:FICO opened at $402.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $427.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.08. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $177.65 and a 12-month high of $452.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total value of $2,164,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,318,713.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 16,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.45, for a total value of $7,001,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,488 shares of company stock valued at $37,952,149. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.