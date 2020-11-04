21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) Short Interest Up 17.9% in October

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet lowered 21Vianet Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 151,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the third quarter worth approximately $573,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter worth approximately $792,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at $1,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

VNET opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. 21Vianet Group has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The information technology services provider reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $161.93 million for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 55.01% and a negative return on equity of 49.02%. Equities analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

