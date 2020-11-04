2U, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.38) Per Share (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 2U in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($2.38) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 2U’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%.

TWOU has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of 2U from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.27.

2U stock opened at $37.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.92. 2U has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 2U by 692.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in 2U by 18,081.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198,900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in 2U during the second quarter worth $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in 2U during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in 2U during the third quarter worth $66,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

