AAON (AAON) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.08 million. AAON had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect AAON to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AAON stock opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.65. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $65.69.

Several research firms recently commented on AAON. BidaskClub raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other AAON news, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 3,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $203,675.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,914.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 10,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $611,287.12. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,446 shares of company stock worth $2,122,408. 22.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

