AAX Token (AAB) Market Capitalization Tops $467,739.17

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. AAX Token has a market capitalization of $467,739.17 and $1.91 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AAX Token has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One AAX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00003407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AAX Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00024846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $506.25 or 0.03688047 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00024398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00200216 BTC.

AAX Token Token Profile

AAX Token (AAB) is a token. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,005 tokens. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange. AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en.

Buying and Selling AAX Token

AAX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AAX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AAX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.