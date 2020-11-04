Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Releases Earnings Results

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $260.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.42. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $319.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.65 and its 200 day moving average is $255.77.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABMD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Abiomed to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.40.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total value of $233,992.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,760 shares in the company, valued at $58,579,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $606,820.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,750 shares of company stock worth $31,752,813. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

