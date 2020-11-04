Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

ACHC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

ACHC opened at $37.27 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $37.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 184.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 51,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,264,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,551,000 after acquiring an additional 62,667 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

