Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 803.60% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%. On average, analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AXDX opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $547.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $19.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

