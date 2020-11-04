Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Acceleron Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $124.01.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $2,103,556.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,772 shares of company stock worth $6,758,556 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

XLRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

