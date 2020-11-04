Access Intelligence Plc (ACC.L) (LON:ACC) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.00

Access Intelligence Plc (ACC.L) (LON:ACC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 82 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 82 ($1.07), with a volume of 196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($1.06).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Access Intelligence Plc (ACC.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Access Intelligence Plc (ACC.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.80, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 77.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64.73. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 million and a P/E ratio of -15.58.

Access Intelligence Plc (ACC.L) Company Profile (LON:ACC)

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) products to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company's Vuelio branded software offers communications services combining media, political, and social media insights with monitoring and analysis tools for public relations, public affairs, stakeholder engagement, and influencer marketing.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Access Intelligence Plc (ACC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Access Intelligence Plc (ACC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.