Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Trading Up 14.2%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) was up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 1,460,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,923,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADAP shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $680.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,687.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.60%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 332.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.