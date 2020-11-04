ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics SA is based in LAUSANNE, Switzerland. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.20.

ADCT stock opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a current ratio of 11.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $56.59.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.25. On average, analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADCT. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 229,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,366,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,166,000. 31.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

