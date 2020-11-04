AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.00-5.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to ~$5.00 EPS.

AGCO opened at $86.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.65. AGCO has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $87.49.

Get AGCO alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGCO. TheStreet upgraded AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AGCO from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AGCO from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

In other AGCO news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $184,585.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,685 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.