Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) & Amazon.com (OTCMKTS:AMZN) Critical Survey

Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amazon.com has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Airborne Wireless Network and Amazon.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A -$76.68 million N/A N/A Amazon.com $280.52 billion 5.44 $11.59 billion $23.01 132.48

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than Airborne Wireless Network.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.3% of Amazon.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Amazon.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Airborne Wireless Network and Amazon.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Amazon.com 0 3 46 0 2.94

Amazon.com has a consensus price target of $3,537.45, indicating a potential upside of 16.04%. Given Amazon.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amazon.com is more favorable than Airborne Wireless Network.

Profitability

This table compares Airborne Wireless Network and Amazon.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A Amazon.com 4.99% 24.49% 7.04%

Summary

Amazon.com beats Airborne Wireless Network on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Airborne Wireless Network Company Profile

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another. It intends to sell broadband wireless bandwidth to the telecommunications companies and Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ample-Tee, Inc. and changed its name to Airborne Wireless Network in May 2016. Airborne Wireless Network was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores. The company also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Rings, and Echo and other devices; provides Kindle Direct Publishing, an online service that allows independent authors and publishers to make their books available in the Kindle Store; and develops and produces media content. In addition, it offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products on its Websites, as well as its stores; and programs that allow authors, musicians, filmmakers, skill and app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, the company provides compute, storage, database, and other AWS services, as well as fulfillment, advertising, publishing, and digital content subscriptions. Additionally, it offers Amazon Prime, a membership program, which provides free shipping of various items; access to streaming of movies and TV episodes; and other services. The company also operates in the food delivery business in Bengaluru, India. It serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, and content creators. The company also has utility-scale solar projects in China, Australia, and the United States. Amazon.com, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

