Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) has been given a €63.00 ($74.12) target price by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.50 ($54.71) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Airbus SE (AIR.PA) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €76.32 ($89.79).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €66.28 ($77.98) on Wednesday. Airbus SE has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company’s fifty day moving average is €65.04 and its 200-day moving average is €64.31.

About Airbus SE (AIR.PA)

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

