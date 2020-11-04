Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Krowl now anticipates that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.84.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $95.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.15 and a 200-day moving average of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,420 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,473,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 114.5% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $371,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,541.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,575.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,576. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

