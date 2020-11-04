Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $95.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $300,203.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,576. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.