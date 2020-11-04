Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.35% and a negative return on equity of 55.64%. The firm had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.24 million. On average, analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.29. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $346.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKBA. ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

