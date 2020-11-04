Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) (AD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) (TSE:AD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) to post earnings of C$0.32 per share for the quarter.

TSE:AD opened at C$23.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 1 year low of C$5.83 and a 1 year high of C$23.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cormark increased their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

